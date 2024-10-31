Ja Morant Missed the Strangest Dunk Attempt of the 2024-25 NBA Season
Ja Morant attempted to throw down a pretty stellar dunk on Wednesday night, but unfortunately for him, the ball somehow popped out of the hoop.
The Memphis Grizzlies guard stole the ball from the Brooklyn Nets, sprinted to the hoop and tried to wow the crowd at FedExForum with a fancy dunk. He twirled in the air so he would dunk the ball backwards over his head.
As he hung on the rim, the ball somehow bounced out of the net. At first, it looked like the ball bounced off his head in the net and jumped out, but a slow motion video shows that the ball just looked to swirl around the net and come out.
Here's the full clip of Morant's dunk attempt and the slow motion version to see exactly what happened for this moment to go wrong.
Chances are Morant will be able to redeem himself later in the game with a successful dunk.