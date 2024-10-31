SI

Ja Morant Missed the Strangest Dunk Attempt of the 2024-25 NBA Season

This was an odd moment on the court.

Madison Williams

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant attempts to dunk the ball.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant attempts to dunk the ball. / FanDuel Sports Network/Screengrab
In this story:

Ja Morant attempted to throw down a pretty stellar dunk on Wednesday night, but unfortunately for him, the ball somehow popped out of the hoop.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard stole the ball from the Brooklyn Nets, sprinted to the hoop and tried to wow the crowd at FedExForum with a fancy dunk. He twirled in the air so he would dunk the ball backwards over his head.

As he hung on the rim, the ball somehow bounced out of the net. At first, it looked like the ball bounced off his head in the net and jumped out, but a slow motion video shows that the ball just looked to swirl around the net and come out.

Here's the full clip of Morant's dunk attempt and the slow motion version to see exactly what happened for this moment to go wrong.

Chances are Morant will be able to redeem himself later in the game with a successful dunk.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA