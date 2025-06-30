Ja Morant Was Overjoyed for Teammates As Grizzlies Spent Big at Start of Free Agency
NBA free agency got off to a roaring start on Monday evening, and among those flashing the cash early were the Memphis Grizzlies, who got multiple deals in just after the signing period opened up.
The Grizzlies made several key moves, including signing Jaren Jackson Jr. to a $240 million max extension, re-upping with Santi Aldama on a new $52.5 million deal, splashing $28 million on Ty Jerome, and re-signing Cam Spencer to a two-year deal.
In all, their spending pushed well past $300 million on the day, and that was music to the ears of star guard Ja Morant, who took to social media to express his joy at seeing his teammates get paid.
Morant signed his own massive extension with the franchise in 2022––a five-year, $197 million deal that he's entering the third season of. Seeing some of his longtime teammates, and some new ones, reap the rewards of their hard work has him feeling giddy, and he took a moment to celebrate their successes on social media.