Ja Morant Threw a Successful Lob While Triple-Teamed and Sitting Down
Ja Morant was sensational on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, finishing with 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in a blowout win. The Memphis Grizzlies star shot the ball efficiently and completely controlled the game with his playmaking.
As usual his individual highlights were even more impressive than the actual results. Several of his assists were absolutely beautiful passes. One of them was something we might not have ever seen before.
Midway through the second quarter, Morant drove into the lane and tried to throw a pass to Jake LaRavia, but the ball was batted away by Bobby Portis. Morant dove on the ground to beat Portis and Damian Lillard to the ball and sat up. With no Bucks tying him up, he weighed his options and looked for an open teammate.
Then from the seat of his pants with the shot clock winding down he saw Santi Almeda headed towards the basket and threw it up towards the rim. Almeda caught it for a reverse dunk.
If you're impressed, you're not alone. Even Morant was amused by the play when asked about it postgame.
Here is the rest of his highlight reel from the triple-double.