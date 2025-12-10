Jalen Brunson Made Fun of Josh Hart’s Jewelry Heist During Postgame Interview
The Knicks beat the Raptors on Tuesday night to advance to the Emirates NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas this weekend. Six New York players scored in double-figures, led by Jalen Brunson, who finished with 35 points after a remarkable 20-point performance in the first quarter.
Josh Hart was the team's second-leading scorer with 21 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Knicks have now won eight of their last nine games since Hart returned to the starting lineup in late November, a short time before the news broke that he had $185,000 worth of watches and jewelry stolen from a New York City hotel room during the offseason.
That news was brought up during Brunson's postgame interview with the NBA on Prime studio crew last night after Taylor Rooks stated that Brunson had received write-in votes for mayor and reminded him Hart had said he'd be a terrible mayor.
Brunson responded by saying, "If I was mayor, whoever stole Josh's watches in New York City ... I would make sure they walk free."
That's the kind of thing you can only say if you are friends or enemies with a person who has been the victim of a crime. In this case, it's a little bit of both.