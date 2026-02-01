Jason Kidd Had Fiery Response to Criticism About Playing Cooper Flagg at Point Guard

After the Mavericks drafted Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick last June, head coach Jason Kidd decided that he would play Flagg at point guard at least some of the time.

That decision has resulted in criticism from some over the first half of Flagg’s rookie season, but Kidd couldn't care less.

A reporter began asking Kidd about the backlash he’s gotten for that decision after the Mavericks’ 111-107 loss to the Rockets on Saturday. Kidd interrupted and said, "Criticism? That’s your opinion. You guys write that bulls---,” Kidd said in response to a question. ... I’ve done this. I’ve played this game. I played it. I know what the f--- I’m doing.

“I don’t give a f--- what you guys write because you guys have never played the game,” Kidd continued. “I build players, so I know what the f--- I’m doing. So if I take criticism, it only makes me better, because if I wasn’t doing it right, you guys wouldn’t be poking holes in what I’ve done."

Kidd explained back in June that he wanted to play Flagg at point guard “to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts being able to run the show.”

He added in June, “Being able to play the 2, play the 3, he's comfortable playing that. But we want to push, and I think he's going to respond in a positive way. It's all right to fail, it's all right to turn the ball over. We've talked about that. Just understanding the guys that I've been around that have been young from Giannis, giving him the ball and he failed, but he wanted to come back and have the ball."

Through his first 45 NBA games, Flagg has averaged 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists while seeing time at point guard. He’s been especially hot over the last two games, scoring a career-high 49 points in Thursday’s loss to the Hornets and 34 points in Saturday’s loss to the Rockets.

