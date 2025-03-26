Jazz Coach Will Hardy Rips Team After Blowout Loss to Grizzlies
For Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy, Tuesday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies appears to have been the straw that broke the camel's back.
“There are very few times where I’ve been disappointed in our group, and tonight I’ll drive home disappointed," Hardy said via Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune after the Jazz fell 140–103 in a game where they were outscored by 38 points in the second half.
Utah's loss dropped the franchise to 16-57 on the season. Its .219 winning percentage is the lowest in franchise history.
"Pass the motherf---ing ball," Hardy said. "When there is a loose ball, you need to want it more than the other team. You are a member of a team. This is not about you. This is not a personal workout for you."
The Jazz's roster is quite young—a fact Hardy acknowledged in his comments. Of the 12 players Utah trotted out Tuesday, just three were born in the 20th century.
Still, the third-year coach was firm: he needed to see more from his squad as a lost season draws to a close.
"I thought we played like a team for about a half, and then it looked like a pickup game at Lifetime Fitness, where we just all met 10 seconds ago, and we’re all just kind of out here trying to get a workout," Hardy said.