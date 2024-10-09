Breaking Down F John Collins New Role With Rebuilding Jazz
John Collins has been a member of the Jazz for over a year, yet the veteran forward has been in a different role early in the preseason. The 27-year-old Collins came to the Jazz via trade and was expected to be amongst the best and most productive players on a roster in flux. After all, Collins was the second-best player on an Atlanta Hawks team that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals just a few short years earlier.
However, as is the case in the NBA, things change quickly, and the rebuilding Utah Jazz embracing a youth movement has forced Collins out of their starting lineup. Despite this, Collins has an opportunity to reinvent himself and be a star in his new role.
Collins has played 432 games in his NBA career, starting 379 of them. When asked about this at media day, Collins clarified that being a starter is something he values greatly. Despite this, Will Hardy has opted to bring him off the bench so far this preseason. This decision could be a blessing in disguise for Collins and the Jazz.
Over the past couple of seasons, Collins’ value has seemingly dropped around the league. After signing a $125 million contract for five years, he quickly found himself on the trading block in Atlanta.
After years of being unable to get the value they were looking for, the Hawks traded him to the Jazz for a second-round pick and the opportunity to buy out Rudy Gay’s contract. It's not a sign of a highly valued asset. In Utah, rumors have again swirled about his availability in a trade, though nothing has come to fruition.
Collins was solid in his first year as a Jazzman, averaging 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on an efficient 53% from the floor and over 37% from deep. He was outstanding later in the year once he became more comfortable in Will Hardy’s system. Despite this, the final two years and $53 million plus owed on his contract weren’t desirable for other teams despite the reports of his availability.
Could a newer version of Collins, one where he beats up on second units with his versatile inside-out offensive game, change his perception around the league? I think so.
Unfortunately for Collins, his game is unique. He struggles to defend centers but operates at his best when allowed to play the five offensively due to his skill set as a roller. This makes his fit as a starter iffy in most lineups.
As we said earlier, things change quickly in the NBA. If Collins embraces his new role as the third big off the bench, something like Bobby Portis has done in Milwaukee, his value increases exponentially. Couple that with his once-long-term contract expiring after the 2025-26 season, and Collins could hold value, either to the Jazz or another team.
While I don’t want to overreact to two preseason games, Collins has provided a spark for the Jazz in his minutes. He’s been active on the glass as a roller and can put the ball on the floor more than the team’s other bigs. If he can keep it going, he can not only be a positive on the court but would also show his willingness to buy into a role that benefits the team.
I’m excited to see this new version of John Collins. I think it has the opportunity to recalibrate his perception across the league and help him find a role that maximizes his value and skillset. Who knows, if things click, maybe he can carve out a role as a long-term piece of this rebuilding Jazz team.