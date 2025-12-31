Utah Jazz Rebuild is Right Where It Needs To Be

Earlier last week, on the backs of the high-powered duo of Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George, the Utah Jazz knocked off the East-leading Detroit Pistons and the high-riding San Antonio Spurs in their most challenging back-to-back slate of the regular season so far.

Both wins were yet another example of the progress the team has made this year and point to the path forward out of their rebuild.

The core of this Jazz team is becoming quite clear. Markkanen has returned to excellence as the ultimate off-ball scoring weapon, George taking a step and becoming one of the premier on-ball guards in the league, Ace Bailey showing his tantalizing two-way potential in a 6'9 frame, and while on the shelf for the year, Walker Kessler showed his force and impact as the team's defensive anchor.

So, while the front office has faced criticism about their moves since the 2022 offseason, it's easy to see the vision of what the next exciting era of Jazz basketball will look like.

Adding to the Core

Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dunks ahead of San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While George's emergence has been a revelation for the Jazz, this is a team that needs to continue adding to its core to reach the levels that they desire. The ideal result would be getting some lottery luck in the form of a top-three pick to add to the young and growing core.

Another option, however, is for the team to tap into its treasure trove of assets and trade for a star more ready to take on winning from day one. Every year, stars change scenery in this league. If the right opportunity presents itself, and I expect the Jazz to patiently wait for the right piece, they are in a prime spot to pounce.

Adding Support

Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) drives to the basket around Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Aside from the bigger splash mentioned above, the Jazz will be armed with a substantial amount of cap space this summer, and supplementing their core with valuable and consistent NBA adults will play a major part in determining their success next year.

Think of the Houston Rockets during the 2023 offseason, when they threw what was believed to be above-market money at players like Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green to provide stability and structure alongside their young core of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr, and Jalen Green.

The Jazz will have the opportunity to follow that blueprint if they desire. They likely need another starting-caliber wing, preferably one who can play defense, as well as more length on the wing to provide more point of attack defense.

With their group of veterans all expiring at the end of the season, the Jazz will also have holes to plug along their front line. So overall, expect a busy offseason ahead.

Internal Growth

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) prepares to dunk against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Lastly, the growth of Keyonte George in his third season can't be overstated.

At just 22 years old, his continued growth will be incredibly important to determining this team's ceiling. Equally important, however, is going to be the growth of 19-year-old Ace Bailey, who has all the tools to become a superstar in this league.

Sprinkle in the upside of former top-10 picks in Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams, and other promising players like Walt Clayton, Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, and Brice Sensabaugh, and internal growth will also be a major piece of the puzzle.

