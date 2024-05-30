Jazz Rumors: SG Jordan Clarkson 'Expected' to be Available via Trade
There’s been more rumblings regarding Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson being traded this offseason. The latest comes from NBA insider Evan Sidery of The Sporting News, who claims the Jazz will have Clarkson on the trade market this offseason.
"The Jazz are expected to make Jordan Clarkson available on the trade market. After renegotiating and extending his contract, Clarkson is owed only $14 million annually over the next two seasons. Utah could fetch additional draft capital from contenders in need of scoring punch."
This isn’t breaking news for Jazz fans. Multiple outlets have Clarkson pegged as a player that is likely to be moved. However, Sidery believes Clarkson has a team-friendly contract and that Utah could acquire some draft capital in return. I’m not sold yet on that part.
The Jazz did front-load the first year in his contract, which does make it easier to move on from the former Sixth Man of the Year. But it’s still a lot of money for a player who’s had a difficult time staying on the court and is coming off of a down year at the age of 31.
Clarkson has missed 49 games over the last two seasons and only shot 29.4% from long distance last season. He also averaged 2.7 turnovers a game and struggled on the defensive side of the court as well. This certainly doesn't mean Clarkson can't rebound from last season, but it's a hard sell, given he's on the wrong side of age 30.
Clarkson is only one year removed from averaging 20.8 points, but to accomplish that, he had to take 16.9 shots per contest. Those aren’t great selling points for franchises that are looking to stay within the salary cap.
So, it’s not that Clarkson can’t be traded, but could he fetch a draft pick back by himself? From this point of view, the answer is no. It would only take one team to see it differently to prove me wrong, and it will be interesting to see what type of attention Clarkson gets on the open market.
Clarkson could also be part of a bigger package if Jazz CEO Danny Ainge decides to trade for an All-Star talent this summer. Clarkson’s salary could help facilitate an exchange if Utah upgrades the roster and does not tank the 2024-25 season. There are many moving parts, and it’s still unclear which path Utah will take this season.
