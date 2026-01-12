Jazz vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 12
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers dropped 146 points in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, and they’re looking to stay hot on offense on Monday against the Utah Jazz.
Utah is dead last in the league in defensive rating, putting it in a tough spot to cover the spread in any game – especially on the road.
The Jazz are just 4-13 straight up on the road this season, but they are facing a Cleveland team that has the worst against the spread record in the NBA.
Cleveland is a 13.5-point favorite in this game after Utah gave up 150 points in a 55-point loss to Charlotte on Saturday night.
Can Lauri Markkanen and company bounce back and keep this game closer on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference clash.
Jazz vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jazz +13.5 (-118)
- Cavs -13.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Jazz: +525
- Cavs: -750
Total
- 250.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jazz vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Jazz record: 13-25
- Cavs record: 22-18
Jazz vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Jazz Injury Report
- Ace Bailey – questionable
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Georges Niang – out
- Jusuf Nurkic – probable
- John Tonje – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Chris Livingston – out
- Dean Wade – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Max Strus – out
Jazz vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley OVER 3.5 Assists (-142)
In today’s best NBA prop bets for SI Betting, I broke down why Mobley is a great target against this Utah defense:
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a favorable matchup against the Utah Jazz, who are allowing the most assists per game in the NBA this season.
Utah is also dead last in defensive rating, so this could be a massive showing from the Cleveland offense.
I’m buying Evan Mobley in his assists prop in this one, as he’s averaging 4.0 assists per game and over 8.0 potential assists per game this season.
Utah is allowing 5.39 assists per game to opposing power forwards (29th in the NBA), and Mobley has four or more dimes in 21 of his 34 appearances this season.
I love just about anyone on the Cavs offense to hit an OVER on Monday night.
Jazz vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Cavs have the worst record against the spread in the NBA this season, so I’m not going to lay the points with them on Monday.
Still, I’m going to back the Cavs in a different way, as I’m taking their team total OVER in this matchup.
Utah is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game (127.3), and it has given up 150, 114, 129 and 137 points in its last four games. After allowing 150 to the Charlotte Hornets – at home – the Jazz are going to be in trouble on the road against a Cleveland team that is seventh in the NBA in offensive rating.
This total may seem high, but the Cavs did put up 146 points against the Timberwolves on Saturday and are now third in the league in points per game (120.0) this season.
I think they take advantage of the NBA’s worst defense on Monday night.
Pick: Cavs Team Total OVER 132.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
