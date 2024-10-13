2 Head Scratching Stats Leaving Jazz Fans in Disbelief
The 2024-25 NBA season is finally upon us. The Utah Jazz are entering a pivotal year in their rebuild centered around youth. So, what should Jazz fans look for as we inch closer to opening night?
NBA.com did some digging and discovered a couple of head-scratching stats tied to the Jazz that are hard to believe at first glance. Let’s look at two of the most believe-it-or-not stats tied to the Jazz that are tough to wrap your head around.
Utah was 18-0 when Jordan Clarkson recorded a positive plus-minus and 4-32 when he didn’t.
It's mind-boggling that Utah didn't win one game last season when Clarkson registered a negative plus-minus rating. The former Sixth Man of the Year’s play on the court has always impacted games, but this stat is hard to believe.
The 2023-24 season was a down year for Clarkson’s standards. He posted career lows in three-point FG% and FG% while turning it over 2.6 times per game. He also had problems staying healthy, missing a total of 28 games.
However, Clarkson also had some monumental games worth noting. He had seven 30-point performances, including 38 points in a win over the Washington Wizards. Now, does this mean Utah’s lottery odds hinge on how well Clarkson performs?
That might be a stretch, but it is in the Jazz’s best interest for Clarkson to get off to a good start to the season. Clarkson’s contract is on the bubble of being tradable, and a hot start would go a long way for Utah’s most tenured player getting moved this season.
This would serve both parties well. Utah would be more focused on the youth movement, and Clarkson could play more meaningful basketball games as he enters the twilight of his career.
The Jazz were 13.2 points per 100 possessions better at home than they were on the road. That was the biggest differential for any team in the last four seasons.
Utah has always been a much better home team than on the road. The thin Salt Lake City air, combined with a franchise that’s sold out in 292 straight games and counting, makes it challenging for the road team.
Despite finishing the season with a .378 winning percentage, the Jazz had a winning record on their home court for the 2023-24 season. Their record on the road was tied for third worst in the league and will be something that needs to improve moving forward.
Figuring out how to improve on the road may have to wait. The Jazz are positioned to stack the losses this year in a season where lottery odds matter. Losing may be the new winning for the foreseeable future, and Utah's road woes won't be worried about in a rebuilding year.
