3 Targets for Jazz at 29
The Utah Jazz are locked and loaded with three of the first 32 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, starting this Wednesday. The Jazz acquired the 29th pick at last February’s trade deadline by trading Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors. So, who are some possible fits for the Jazz with that pick? I’ll give you are a few of the guys that I like.
Bobi Klintman, PF, NBL
6’10, 212 lbs, 6’11 wingspan
Klintman is one of the first guys who stands out to me if he’s there at pick 29. He’s got great size to play either of the forward positions- a quality that the Jazz front office highly values. Klintman has an excellent-looking shot that’s fallen at a near 37% clip over his last two seasons with Wake Forest and Cairns Taipans in the Australian National Basketball League. Klintman is a Swedish-born 21-year-old who’s shown some flashes of putting the ball on the deck and making plays. I think he’s similar offensively to Taylor Hendricks who the Jazz took a year ago.
Defensively, Klintman has a way to make an impact on that end. He does have the size and length to alter shots but can struggle to stay in front of quicker players. At pick No. 29, he’s got the skillset to stick with the Jazz and become a key rotational piece going forward.
Jaylon Tyson, SG/SF, California
6’6, 218 lbs, 6’8 wingspan
Tyson is a 21-year-old wing who burst onto the scene last year for Cal. He is one of the more versatile wings in the entire draft, with good enough size to play multiple positions and the ability to play both on and off the ball offensively. Tyson averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season on a very efficient 46.5% from the floor and 36% from three.
Tyson shot over 37% from deep in his college career, which is impressive given the difficulty of many of the attempts. If he’s there at 29, like projected by many, he’d be a home run. The problem is that a player with his skill set and maturity might not make it to the Jazz. He’d be a player that I’d happily target if the Jazz can work their way up the draft order.
While lofty, I see some of the qualities that Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams possessed when he came out of Santa Clara a couple of years ago. I don’t expect Tyson to pop to the same level, mainly because he lacks some of the athletic tools of Williams, but he’s got a chance to be a very good player.
Kyle Filipowski, PF/C, Duke
6’11, 230 lbs, 6’10.5 wingspan
Once considered a lottery pick in this draft, Filipowski has seemingly slid down draft boards. Despite this, I view Filipowski as one of the safer bets to stick in the NBA and have a long productive career. At 6’11, Flip possesses the size to play either PF or C for the Jazz. A consensus All-American this past season for Duke, he has a complete offensive game. Filipowski has an advanced post-up game, attacks closeouts well, and has a buyable jump shot.
He averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, with 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. The question mark with him is his defense, but I was impressed with his progress for Duke this year. I don’t expect him to be an All-Defense level player but someone who holds his own on that end.
While he’s not the same passer as former Jazzman Kelly Olynyk, Filipowski could come in and play a similar role for a Jazz team that needs connectors offensively. Throw in the evidence of the Jazz values a 5-out offensive system, and Flip’s fit becomes even more intriguing. If he slides to 29, Filipowski would be an excellent addition to the Jazz.
