Utah Jazz Announce Significant Injury News on Keyonte George

It looks like the Utah Jazz could finally be getting Keyonte George back in their lineup for their upcoming game against the Houston Rockets.

According to a recent update from the Jazz's injury report, George has been upgraded to play against the Rockets with a right ankle sprain.

The Jazz also upgraded Lauri Markkanen from the illness that sidelined him for their latest game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

It's the first time in four games that George has been elevated from out after suffering from his ankle injury against the Orlando Magic, one that came immediately after being out for multiple games with another ankle sprain, but on his left side instead.

The latest injury also lingered for George following the extended All-Star break that's kept him out of the mix for nearly two weeks' time. But now, after missing seven of his past eight appearances, there's a good chance that George might officially be good to go against the Rockets.

Needless to be said, a major upgrade for the Jazz's backcourt, and their overall offensive ceiling against one of the more challenging team defenses to face up against in the NBA in Houston.

Jazz Could Get Keyonte George Back vs. Rockets

In his third year pro, George has been red-hot on a career-best campaign throughout the 2025-26 season, averaging 23.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.5% from three––career-highs all across the board, and thus cementing his status within the Jazz's core for the foreseeable future.

However, that career-best season has been recently forced to a halt due to George's latest ankle issues. George has been typically available throughout his career, and especially so this season, having missed just two other games on the year prior to his newest injury.

That absence for George has instead led to second-year standout Isaiah Collier taking the reins as the Jazz's starting point guard throughout the time that he's been off to the side, and putting together wild numbers in the process.

But now that George might be ready to go, he'll likely resume in his prior spot as the Jazz's starting point guard paired with Ace Bailey as his hit partner in the backcourt, while Collier can revert to his regular role as Utah's leader of the second unit as their playmaking energy spark.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz won't be without their injuries of note against the Rockets, though. Jusuf Nurkic is still out of the fold with a lingering nose issue, thus missing his second-straight game because of it. And of course, Jaren Jackson Jr. is also sidelined following his knee surgery over the All-Star break.

But if George is indeed ready to go against the Rockets, that's a quality lift for Will Hardy's rotation, even when factoring in the Jazz's lack of firepower in the frontcourt.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Rockets sits at 7:30 p.m. MT on the road in Toyota Center, where both teams will be looking to wipe the slate clean after their latest losses on their respective schedules.