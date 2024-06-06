Anonymous Exec Says Lauri Markkanen is the Lakers' 'Dream Target'
The trade discourse surrounding the Utah Jazz and their plans with forward Lauri Markkanen have continued to brew early on into this summer.
After bursting onto the scene as a star in Salt Lake City two seasons ago, several teams around the league have begun to take note of the elite-caliber player Markkanen has developed into with the Jazz. As a result, many GMs could potentially want to try their hand at bringing him on to their respective squads in a deal this summer, if he's actually on the table.
All signs have pointed to the Jazz and their front office holding strong reservations from shipping off their franchise cornerstone, but it hasn't stopped the league from being enamored at the thought of a deal coming to form.
Of those teams looking to get involved in the Markkanen sweepstakes is the Los Angeles Lakers. Insider Sean Deveney of Heavy.com says that the 27-year-old could be the team's "dream offseason target" to land this summer, according to an anonymous league executive.
Each NBA offseason that passes is filled with rumors and projections of the Lakers landing countless star players, but is a trade of Markkanen to Los Angeles a fit that actually makes sense?
Probably not.
Every indication we've seen from the Jazz is that this front office holds Markkanen at an absolute premium. Without a ground-breaking package to send Utah's way to alter the trajectory of the franchise, this team has no plans to move off of their All-Star forward, and the Lakers simply don't offer that in return.
Markkanen, alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, would instantly create one of, if not the best big three within the Western Conference. But, if the Lakers only have three future first-round picks and a couple of role players to stack into their bid to send to Utah, the offer might not even make it to Danny Ainge's desk.
The goal for Utah this offseason will be to find a long-term contract agreement to keep Markkanen in town for the foreseeable future. With the money the Jazz have free on the books, as well as the urgency to get a deal done, it looks like a real possibility that could be hammered out later this summer.
Sure, countless teams may be interested in trading for him, but it takes two to tango. Utah has stuck steadfast in its efforts to hang onto Markkanen to eventually be a piece in their championship puzzle. After averaging 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists across his past two years with the Jazz, he's proven he can be exactly that.
Expect the Lakers, and potentially other squads around the NBA to be aggressive in their chase for Markkanen, but in the end, the effort may be a futile one.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!