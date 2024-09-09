Bleacher Report Predicts Utah Jazz's Best Player in Three Seasons
As we shuffle through the top rebuilding rosters around the NBA, the Utah Jazz stand right in the mix with one of the most appealing young cores to build with moving forward.
Of course, the elite draft pick has yet to come their way across their most recent offseasons to set this group over the top, but an established foundation has been growing year after year. It effectively makes them one of the more intriguing watches in the NBA for the near future, and could have several names on hand who could rise as the best contributor on the roster in due time.
As we wait for the looming 2024-25 NBA season to tip-off, Bleacher Report recently dealt out their predictions for the best players on each roster in three years, where the Jazz got some intriguing analysis to come their way.
When throwing out their top selection for the Jazz's best player for the 2027 season, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report foresees Lauri Markkanen to continue to land atop Utah's roster, and potentially in the mix for an All-NBA selection:
"If he's still in Utah in three years, though (and all indications suggest that's where he wants to be), he's a pretty easy bet to still be the team's best player...As both a high-volume catch-and-shoot threat and a rim-rattling dunker, Markkanen consistently gets the ball in the basket with little to no wasted time or movement. If he gets a bit more consistent on the defensive end, and the young Jazz players catch up to his development, he could be in the All-NBA mix by 2027."- Andy Bailey, Bleacher Report
Markkanen, the Jazz's latest extension recipient, has a significant shot to land as the Jazz's top contributor, even when moving the timeline forward three years from now. Markkanen is only 27 years old and still has a significant amount of productive seasons ahead of him, especially as his game doesn't revolve and depends on athleticism.
Along with Markkanen, Bailey also threw out a collection of different candidates who could be the face of Utah's roster in 2027-- naming "members of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 draft classes" within the Jazz's group of "other contenders." However, Markkanen remains the leader in the clubhouse.
Markkanen is coming off another stellar year in Utah, posting season averages of 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 48.0% shooting from the field and 39.9% shooting from three-point range.
As a unique seven-footer with two-way ability, there's endless potential for Markkanen to remain the top dog in Utah for some time, but the Jazz also have a stockpile of young players and soon-to-come draft picks that also have a chance to rise as the number one option in Salt Lake City.
Needless to say, the Jazz have a clear star to build around in Markkanen and can continue to do so with their long-awaited re-negotiation and extension coming to form earlier this offseason.
