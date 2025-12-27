Jazz’s Ace Bailey Leaves Pistons Game With Injury

It looks like Utah Jazz fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey will see his night vs. the Detroit Pistons come to an end a bit early.

According to an announcement from the Jazz, Bailey has been ruled out against the Pistons due to a right hip flexor strain, therefore forcing him to the sidelines for the entire second half.

Ace Bailey (Left Hip Flexor Strain) will not return.

Bailey had a pretty quiet night before leaving the game early against the Pistons, playing in 11 minutes to log no points on 0-2 shooting from the field, two rebounds, one steal, and one block throughout the time he was on the floor.

Those efforts, though, will be cut short. And based on the scheduling the Jazz have on the horizon, they might keep him sidelined for the back-to-back looming on the horizon, as they'll be back on the road again against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday right after their meeting with the Pistons.

Most likely, a hip strain won't be anything to hobble him for a significant stretch of time, but the Jazz may also decide to play things safe with their budding rookie wing with any injury, especially when compounded with a short turnaround for their next game.

Ace Bailey Leaves With Hip Injury vs. Pistons

While Bailey was kept quiet himself during the Jazz's first half against the East's top-ranked Pistons, it wasn't without a positive performance from others around the roster in the process.

In the first half, Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen would be the ones holding down the fort, with George posting 20 points and five assists on his behalf, while Markkanen would chip in for 17 of his own.

Dec 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) goes to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

After two quarters, the Jazz would ultimately be trailing just slightly to the Pistons, 67-68, showing some stout resilience against a team that's proven to be among the cream of the crop for this season.

Time will tell just how long Bailey's injury might keep him sidelined for, but at least against the Pistons, his night is over after just two quarters of action.

