Brutal Stat Places Utah Jazz on Wrong Side of NBA History
It's no secret that the Utah Jazz have started off their 2024-25 season on the wrong foot, as their opening record through six games sits at a bleak 0-6 as the worst team throughout the entire NBA, but it may come as a surprise just how rough things have gone for this squad to begin their campaign.
In fact, the Jazz's six-game losing streak to begin this season has since put them in the same company as some of the least successful starts throughout the history of the NBA.
In an ugly stat showcased by NBA.com, the Jazz are just the fifth team in NBA history (the first in the last 16 years) to start the season 0-6 while getting outscored by at least 18 points per game. The best final record among the first four teams belonged to the 1998-89 Sacramento Kings, who finished 27-55 as 10th of 13 teams in the Western Conference.
Considering the Jazz have the league's far and above worst net rating at -18.3 (the next closest being -8.9), it's not a total surprise to see just how poorly this season has gone in Utah. Not only has this team already suffered from an array of injuries to begin the new season, even when this squad was fully healthy on the floor together, it still didn't result in much winning success.
However, if this stat shows us anything, it's that we can likely expect this type of season to continue moving forward for the Jazz. Without any of the six 0-6 teams placing too close to a 30-win season, it's fair to assume the same will happen for this young Utah squad. Of course, it's a long season, but history is telling fans to brace themselves for what could be a long and strenuous road ahead.
The Jazz have the chance to turn their season around next on Monday night, as they travel to face the Chicago Bulls for the second of their four-game road trip.
