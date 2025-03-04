Collin Sexton, John Collins Official Status Revealed for Jazz-Pistons
The official injury status is in for the Utah Jazz ahead of their back-to-back showing against the Detroit Pistons.
According to a team release, the Jazz have ruled John Collins out due to low back injury management, while Sexton will be available for Monday after dealing with an ankle sprain.
Sexton returned from an extensive ten-game absence during Utah's contest vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves last week but then was out of the action for their most recent showing against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, he'll be back in the mix for their quick turnaround.
Sexton has remained a vital piece of the Jazz when healthy this season, averaging 18.2 points, 2.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds. He'll be set to rejoin the starting lineup next to rookie Isaiah Collier, who continues to stand out following the All-Star festivities.
As for Collins, he'll join Lauri Markkanen on the bench to not suit up for Utah's final contest of a nine-game home stretch. He's also been a consistent part of Utah's gameplan when on the floor, averaging 18.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 53.1% shooting from the field.
Being without Collins or Markkanen does leave Utah's frontcourt a bit shorthanded, yet allows guys like K.J. Martin and Kyle Filipowski a bit of an extended opportunity.
The Jazz will tip off against the Pistons at 7 PM MT at the Delta Center.
