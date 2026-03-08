Utah Jazz Agree to New Contract With Mo Bamba

The Utah Jazz have seemingly liked what they've seen from Mo Bamba on his 10-day contract enough to offer him another one.

According to an official update from the Jazz, Bamba has signed a second 10-day contract following his initial deal signed a little under two weeks ago, and will now get an extended shot on Utah's roster for another 10-day slate.

It leaves five more games on tap for Bamba on his second 10-day deal before the Jazz will be tasked to make another decision on his future.

Those five games include: a two-game home stretch against the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, then followed by another three-game slate on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

After that, the Jazz will then have the choice to either sign Bamba for the remainder of the season after two consecutive 10-day deals, or let Bamba's 10-day contract expire without signing him, and thus letting him join their G League roster once again, or find his way to another roster around the league.

What Does Mo Bamba's New Contract Mean?

What might not look like a big signing on paper, for Bamba, it's a massive opportunity when looking at his future in the NBA–– not just deciding whether or not he could be a piece on the Jazz's roster for longer than two 10-day contracts, but also potentially determining his future in the league altogether.

Bamba has turned out to be a bit of a journeyman in the last few years of his career, bouncing to a few destinations like the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans in hopes of providing another spark to his career after being a former top-10 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

So far, it's resulted in Bamba splitting his time between both the NBA and G League throughout the past two seasons. At age 27, turning 28 later this year, it seemed as if time was running out for the big man to establish his footing further in the league.

But now, he could have a chance to gain the attention of either the Jazz or teams around the league in his short regular season stint, potentially offering a bit of a life vest for his NBA future.

Especially as the Jazz currently deal with multiple injuries in their frontcourt with names like Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic, and Walker Kessler out for the year, it opens the door for a big man with size like Bamba to get a few extra minutes in the rotation across the next five games.

So far with the Jazz this season, Bamba has only been on the floor for two games to average 5.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.0 block, highlighted by a big 6-point, 12-rebound performance against the Washington Wizards earlier in the week.

With more nights like that, it could be just what Bamba needs for his NBA career moving forward. And now with another 10 days on his deal with the Jazz, he can have at least five more opportunities to touch the floor and keep that momentum moving forward.