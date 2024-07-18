Jazz G Collin Sexton Says 2018 NBA Draft Class is the Best of All-Time
When discussing the best NBA draft class of all-time, there's a few names that are frequent flyers in the conversation.
1984, having headliners like Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon comes to mind, 1996 with guys like Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash as well, and obviously 2003, having players like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony are also in that discussion.
However, Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton entered the fold with an interesting take on who the best may be during his appearance on It Is What It Is, when he boldly considered his own 2018 draft class as the greatest in NBA history:
"We the best draft class, for sure. We've definitely got the most talent... It's number one! I'm going crazy on this one. If you ask anybody, we have the best draft class. I would say the next [closest] one for me would be '03... I'm saying we number one for sure. Just wait, because we still loading!"- Collin Sexton on the '18 NBA Draft Class
It's some high praise for Sexton to give, but when taking a step back to look at the draft, 2018 instantly stands out as one of the most prestigious classes in recent memory.
All-Star talents like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson Jr., Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, and Jalen Brunson instantly make this draft jump off the page. Other guys such as Mikal Bridges, Anfernee Simons, Donte DiVincenzo, Mitchell Robinson, and Sexton himself are some other productive players found down the board, which in totality, is an imposing group.
Still, when shuffling through the best draft class of all time, it could be a bit too early to hand it that label just yet. 2018 is great, but it's a hard sell to put that set of players ahead of names like Jordan, LeBron, and Kobe. The 1996 class, for example, is one that has four Hall of Fame talents at the top, and close to a dozen players that secured an All-Star appearance through their careers.
A lot of time sits ahead between now and the end of the class of 2018's careers, but as of 2024, it's a class that may be closer to the top five range as opposed to top 10 when talking about the best in NBA history. You still have to appreciate Sexton's ambition, though.
