End-of-Season Grades: Evaluating Jazz PG Kris Dunn
What better way to digest the Utah Jazz's recently finished up season than to hand out player grades? After a developmental season where the Jazz went 31-51, we’re doing just that. Next up is one of the better reclamation stories in the NBA over the last couple of years in veteran guard Kris Dunn.
Dunn endeared himself to Jazz fans this year with his consistent defensive effort and steadying influence on the offensive end. The 30-year-old has proven that he belongs in the NBA and has put himself in a nice position heading into unrestricted free agency this summer. Logically, I’d assume there were trade suitors for Dunn at this past trade deadline, so the fact that they kept him signals that the Jazz would like to re-sign him.
Dunn played 66 games for the Jazz this year, the most since his rookie year in 2016-17. He averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 assists, & 2.9 rebounds in just under 19 minutes per game. One of the most encouraging developments from Dunn is the improvement in his shot. Early in his career, his inability to shoot was one of the biggest reasons he couldn’t stick. His 36.9% on the year is above league average, forcing defenders to respect him on the perimeter.
While the counting stats are modest, they don’t tell the whole story. With Dunn on the court, the Jazz were a slight positive, which is meaningful given they had a net rating of -5.1 as a team. Overall, the team scored 7.5 points better per 100 possessions with Dunn on the court than when he sat. Unsurprisingly, the Jazz were 17-15 in the games Dunn started compared to 8-26 with him coming off the bench.
This isn’t me saying that the Jazz should’ve started Dunn all season. They decided that their young guards had earned the opportunity to start and needed those repetitions for their development, which I agree with. Dunn’s best role in the future is likely as a backup guard who can harass opposing ball-handlers and distribute the ball amongst the second unit. The fact that the Jazz found a player of Dunn’s skill set is impressive and valuable for their rebuild.
Overall, Dunn did everything the Jazz could’ve hoped and more this season. He was a steadying offensive presence, an All-Defense level pest, and a "pro’s pro" who set the example for the team’s younger players. Whether he was starting or out of the rotation, Dunn stayed ready and had a consistent positive effect on the team. Not to mention providing an edge & toughness to the team that all fans love. Here’s to hoping he's back next year.
Grade A
