ESPN Reveals Potential Jazz Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
The Utah Jazz are among one of the more interesting names to keep an eye on ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.
While possessing a few veterans on the roster who could provide value on the market or with competitive teams, and considering the Jazz's lowly nine wins through the seasons, it pins them as perfect sellers ahead of the trade deadline with the potential to make one or two eye-catching moves in the coming weeks.
Though, the expectation may be for the Jazz to ship out a few veterans like Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, or John Collins to bring in some future assets in the form of draft capital, there's a world where the Utah front office instead looks towards bringing in a young player with untapped potential to help accelerate their rebuild process.
In the eyes of ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia could be a potential target the Jazz should take note of in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline.
"Any trade the Jazz make will likely be more about picks than players in terms of compensation, but perhaps Utah can acquire a young prospect," McMahon said. "Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is the type of player who might fit that mold, as he's shown potential but has a murky future in Memphis, which declined his fourth-year player option. The third-year guard has had a good season -- 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists in 22.2 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the floor and 45.3% from 3-point range -- and the salary cap rules might hamper the Grizzlies on what they can offer if they do want to keep him."
LaRavia has been a solid rotational piece for Memphis across the past two seasons. For the 2024-25 campaign in 36 games, he's averaged 8.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 49.5% shooting from the field and a strong 44.2% shooting from three. He's been a consistent, and versatile part of a successful Grizzlies team this year, and if the Jazz could potentially obtain his services, it's hard to see the acquisition as a poor one.
It could be easier said than done to get a move for LaRavia done, especially considering his recent play and cheap rookie contract on board for the next two seasons. Memphis may choose to keep him on rather than resort to a deal to ship him out, and only if the Jazz offer up a notably appealing offer would it truly pique the Grizzlies' interest.
LaRavia in a Jazz uniform would be an appealing fit when taking his 6-foot-8 size and versatility into account, and could fill in as another option at the three or four, especially as Taylor Hendricks continues to rehab his extensive leg injury for some time.
Less than a month remains between now and the league cutoff for deals around the league, meaning the pressure is starting to build for the Jazz and their front office. Don't expect Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik to remain complacent in what expects to be an unpredicatable time of year in Salt Lake City.
