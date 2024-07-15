ESPN Pinpoints Jazz's Cody Williams 'Next Step' to Progress
Has the Utah Jazz found something in their first selection in the 2024 draft? Jazz rookie Cody Williams has taken advantage of getting more offensive looks with Keyonte George not participating in the Las Vegas Summer League. On Saturday night, the No. 10 overall pick scored 21 points and collected three rebounds while dishing out four assists in a 90-89 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
If anything, Williams did turn some heads over at ESPN. NBA Draft Analyst Jeremy Woo labeled the nineteen-year-old lottery pick an "interesting long-term prospect" after his performance versus the Mavericks.
"Williams flashed skills that make him such an interesting long-term prospect in Utah's one-point win against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. He looked more confident and assertive than at Colorado, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers and using his long stride to attack the paint and score in transition. Finding that level as a scorer more consistently is the next step in his progression."
Although there's a long way to go, Williams would be a shot in the arm for a franchise still searching for its identity entering the third year of its rebuild. Williams fits the mold of what Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has been attempting to build since arriving in Utah. Ainge wants versatile players with elite length who can play a positionless style of basketball. Williams checks those boxes and will get plenty of opportunities with Utah focusing on player development.
Where it stands today, Williams has a good shot of making Utah's initial rotation. The Jazz moved on from wings Simone Fontecchio and Ochai Agbaji last year and need a player that can fill that role.
Williams has been blessed with all the physical tools to have a long career, but that doesn't mean the road to the NBA has been easy. Williams had some trying times before he earned a No. 7 ranking on ESPN's top 100 recruits heading into his freshman year at Colorado.
In fact, his 17u coach recalls some difficult days when he spent some time with Vegas Elite in the Elite Youth Basketball League. Vegas Elite Head Coach Rich Thornton sat down with Jazz on SI and recalled Williams' adversity as a young player attempting to put it all together.
"As a player, when we first started the EYBL, Cody had a tough time adjusting to the league's speed and physicality. Our team struggled as well. But unlike most others who run from adversity, Cody stuck it out, worked on his weaknesses, and finished as one of the top players in the EYBL. That said a lot to me about Cody as a competitor and a player. He was obsessed with getting better, and he did."
Jazz fans should be thrilled about landing a player where the sky is the limit at No. 10. Utah's kryptonite for years has been a lack of length at the wing position. Drafting Hendricks and Williams in back-to-back years certainly addresses that issue. Both players boast wingspans of 7 feet, which bodes well for a team that will be looking to improve from being ranked 30th in the league in defensive rating.
Williams is exactly what the Jazz needs on the court, but Utah also drafted a player of high character off the court. According to Thornton, in his 25 years of coaching, it doesn't get better than Williams.
"Not only is he one of the best players I've ever coached, he's also one of the best human beings I've been around. He comes from a great family (Ron & Nicole), and his brother (Jalen) has kept him grounded through the process. He was a pleasure to coach and an outstanding teammate. The Utah Jazz made an excellent selection with their draft pick."
Williams will be looking to build off his performance on Monday night when the Jazz take on the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas at 8:00 MST.
