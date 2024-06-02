ESPN Predicts Jazz to Select Playmaking Guard in Latest Mock Draft
As we enter the month of June, the NBA Draft is right around the corner, and the Utah Jazz will have a critical decision to make at 10th overall. While they did end up falling not one, but two spots during May's lottery, this team still has a chance to add an impact player from where they'll be picking.
Many outlets have thrown out countless projections on how the Jazz could end up tackling their selection, with the newest being ESPN during their two-round mock draft.
Within their latest predictions, the Jazz ended up landing on Serbian guard Nikola Topic at the 10th pick to bolster their backcourt, after earlier reports indicated Utah had some potential intrigue in the international prospect.
"Utah is among the interested parties in Topic, with Dalton Knecht, Ron Holland and Ja'Kobe Walter among other prospects who are getting looks from the Jazz at No. 10," draft insider Jeremy Woo said. "Topic's size, basketball IQ and playmaking skills make him an intriguing long-term player and a potential value pick should he end up in the back part of the lottery."
Through the early stages of the scouting process, Topic has been a player consistently projected to be picked up around the top five picks. But, in this scenario, Utah capitalizes on some value by selecting him at the tail end of the top ten. The 18-year-old prospect has seen a few health questions that could ultimately affect his stock, yet still has an opportunity to be a top player to come out of the class.
Topic is an interesting prospect to evaluate due to his unique combination of size, playmaking, and driving ability. During his 2023-24 season in Serbia, he averaged 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 49.8/30.6/87.8 splits. The outside shooting is an area that will need some work, but if he's able to iron out that side of his game, he could be a dangerous piece on the offensive side of the ball.
Seeing a talent like Topic drop to the tenth pick could be wishful thinking, but he could be a strong fit in the Jazz's backcourt if available. Utah lacked consistent playmaking throughout last season and could benefit from some added depth in the backcourt during a summer in which Talen Horton-Tucker and Kris Dunn hit free agency.
A few weeks remain until draft night officially arrives, but the clock is slowly ticking for the Jazz to make a decision. Keep Topic in mind as a prime candidate as we get closer to the highly-anticipated June 26th date later this month.
