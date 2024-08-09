Former Jazzman Inks Deal with Baskonia
For the second time this week, a former Jazzman has found work overseas. According to Baskonia of the European Basketball League, free agent guard Trent Forrest has signed a two-year contract that runs through the 2026 season. Earlier this week, Luka Samanic signed a deal with Fenerbahce in Turkey.
Forrest signed with the Jazz in 2020 after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft and was able to parlay a two-way contract into a 90-game stint with the Utah Jazz. Spread over two seasons, Forrest averaged 3.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in Utah.
Forrest most recently played for the Atlanta Hawks, where he spent two seasons and played in 61 contests. He averaged 2.2 points while logging 10.9 minutes per game. Forrest also played for former Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder in Salt Lake City and Atlanta.
Forrest's last season in Utah was Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell's final year. Forrest played on some winning teams but never could quite get over the hump. He participated in a total of four playoff games with the Jazz.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!