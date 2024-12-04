Former Rival Urges Jazz Not to Draft His Son
The Utah Jazz could have an obstacle for the upcoming 2025 NBA draft. Ex-Chicago Bulls pg Ron Harper is on the record stating a trade would happen if Utah chose to select his son, Dylan Harper, in the 2025 draft. Harper let his feelings be known by responding to some tweets regarding the matter on ‘X’.
“Correct a trade would happen!!!! -- Ron Harper
If this became an issue on draft day, it would be a tough predicament. On one hand, the Jazz could pivot and draft another player. It’s a loaded draft class, and Utah is destined to get a blue-chip prospect either way.
But this would set bad precedence for the small-market Jazz. It’s no secret that Salt Lake City hasn’t been a preferred destination in the free agent market. Giving into Harper’s demands wouldn’t bode well for Utah if a similar situation were to arise in the future. So, what leverage does Utah have if this situation comes to fruition?
If Harper were selected, the Jazz would own Harper’s draft rights. This would give the Jazz an opportunity to sign Harper to his first contract. However, Harper would have the option not to sign a deal.
If a player doesn't want to play for the team that drafted them, they would then play the waiting game. Utah would have Harper's draft rights for a year. After that year expires, Harper could sign with whoever he wants.
The Jazz could cut their losses before the year ends because they can trade his draft rights if the situation starts trending in the wrong direction. That wouldn’t be ideal, but it is plausible.
Some pre-mock draft boards have Harper as high as the No. 2 overall pick. This is right in the wheelhouse of where the Jazz are projected to draft. If the season were to end today, Utah would have the third-best lottery odds.
Utah also needs an efficient combo guard right now. Harper is averaging 23.8 ppg on 51.1% shooting from the field for Rutgers University. He’s also only averaging two turnovers per game. That’s not a bad number, considering his age and logging 33 minutes per game. There's no denying that Harper has enormous potential.
It’s hard to say who has more leverage if push comes to shove. It’s not an ideal scenario for Utah, but it’s not a great situation for Harper. It's a lose-lose situation for both parties involved, which is why this rarely comes up on draft day.
Harper is only 18 years old and has time on his side. But one in the hand is worth two in the bush, and all bets are off if Harper chooses to hold out. There’s always the chance of an injury if he plays overseas. Also, taking a year off of basketball is never good for any prospect at any level.
Jazz fans may remember Ron Harper from the Bulls-Jazz NBA Finals in 1996 and 1997. The Bulls won both series, and Harper was a major contributor. Known as a versatile player who could play a positionless style of basketball, Harper was a part of five NBA championships over a 14-year career.
There are a lot of moving parts on this one, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens after the NBA lottery in April. Stay tuned.
