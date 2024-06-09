Franchise Altering Jazz-Nuggets Trade Suggested by Bleacher Report
Another day and another blockbuster-type trade, as suggested by the media. This one comes from The Bleacher Report, which suggests an exchange with the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz involving Michael Porter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen.
Denver Nuggets Receive: Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz Receive: Michael Porter Jr., the No. 28 pick in 2024, first-round swaps in 2026, 2028 and 2030; second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029
"Markkanen is effectively a better version of Porter, but he's also about to get more expensive. Porter is on the hook for $35.9 million, $38.3 million and $40.8 million over the next three seasons, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Markkanen's next deal start at a rate above the one in the last year of Porter's current contract. Injury concerns are inescapable with MPJ, but he's over a year younger than the Finn and logged 143 games (plus another 33 in the playoffs) across the last two seasons. Markkanen only appeared in 111 contests during that span."
Due to Markkanen’s re-signing with the Jazz being unclear, this trade makes some sense. The Jazz would be getting the short end of the stick regarding the players being moved, but would be receiving some future draft capital to make up the difference.
Also, the Jazz would have club control of Potter Jr. for three years in a contract that would cost less than what it would take to re-sign Markkanen. However, the deal does pose some red flags for the Jazz.
The draft capital received in the exchange from a franchise that will be contending for a title may not amount to much. Utah already has 16 first-rounders through the year 2030, of which eight are coming from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers trades involving Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
This is developing into a problem for Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and his ability to use these selections in a trade. At some point, some of these picks will need to be moved, and if we’re being honest, those eight picks are not projected to be in the lottery. Perception is reality, and Ainge going ‘Big Game Hunting' may be inhibited by where things stand today. Trading with Denver would add to the list of projected late first-rounders going to Utah.
Another concern would be bringing over a player from a title contender to a team that’s in the midst of a rebuild. I think it’s safe to say that Potter Jr. wouldn’t be happy about the trade, and taking on a player who would rather be somewhere else may not bode well for the locker room. However, if that was the case, Potter could be parlayed into another exchange. Potter's current contract isn't team-friendly, but it's fair, considering his age and production on the court.
The best-case scenario for Utah is to still sign Markkanen to an extension. Securing an All-Star for five years in his prime for a small market franchise would be a win. Ainge has hinted that an extension is in Utah's best interest, but it's still not a guarantee
So, what’s going to happen with Markkanen? He'll certainly be moved if the two parties can’t agree to an extension. Still, the odds are that he will re-sign, but until that happens, we can expect more hypothetical trades moving forward.
