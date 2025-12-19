Will Hardy Explains Jazz’s Unusual Lineup Experiment vs. Lakers

In the middle of the Utah Jazz's fourth-quarter action vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, Will Hardy opted to test an intriguing three-man combination in their lineup that's yet to see much time at all on the floor this season: a three-guard pairing of Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, and Walt Clayton Jr.

It's a lineup that, while not yet seen too much experience on the floor together, presents an interesting three-man group nonetheless; bringing some nice offensive versatility with their playmaking sense and ability to handle the ball, and giving the Jazz a bit of a smaller look compared to what their usual size looks like.

When asked about the look postgame, Hardy credited the decision to not only allow Ace Bailey a bit of rest, but also having three quality ball handlers in the lineup as well.

"[The Lakers] were changing the matchups a little bit. I thought Walt [Clayton] and his shooting was gonna be something that was gonna help us," Hardy said postgame. "[Ace Bailey] needed to rest a little bit, so in that moment, having three guys who could dribble felt like it was something that could help us."

"It's a look that we've not seen a ton of, and so, I wish I could sit here and say I knew perfectly how it was gonna work, or not work." Hardy said. "But, there's still a lot to explore and learn with our team."

In the end, that look didn't quite pan out in the Jazz's favor. That fourth quarter is where things came off the rails for Utah despite leading heading into the final period, as Los Angeles would have a 41-29 fourth quarter behind the dominant game of Luka Doncic, where he had a triple-double with 45 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists.

However, it's hard to hate the innovative thought process from Hardy, even if the end result wasn't a Jazz three-game win streak. No Lauri Markkanen in the fold allowed Utah to be a bit more creative with their rotations and their five-man lineups, with this being a perfect example.

Dec 18, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) protects the ball from Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The combo of Collier, George, and Clayton does have some rightful appeal, especially for the damage that could be done offensively. But without much chemistry on the floor together just yet this season, it still makes for a work in progress moving forward.

With over 50 games left to go in the regular season, it'll be hard to expect Hardy to hold himself back from trying said experiment again. And the more all three can get playing time with one another, the better those results might be looking ahead.

So with that being said, don't expect this to be the last time this season you see all three of the Jazz's young guards on the floor at the same time.

