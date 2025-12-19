LeBron James Responds to Keyonte George All-Star Buzz After Lakers vs. Jazz

After being selected 16th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, Keyonte George has been steadily improving every year. Now, in his third season, George is elevating into stardom.

In Thursday night's loss to the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers, George led Utah with 34 points and eight assists on 9-20 shooting from the field, 5-11 from deep, and 11-12 from the charity stripe. George has dominated the Lakers this season, averaging 31.7 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in three matchups, giving the Jazz a glaring bright spot.

After Thursday's game, Lakers superstar LeBron James was asked about what stands out about the way George has played this season.

"Confidence," James responded. However, his response to George's potential All-Star buzz was much different.

"Oh, I'm the wrong guy to ask that question," James answered when asked if George is playing at an All-Star level so far. "I watch YouTube golf these days, so I'm the wrong guy to ask. He played great tonight, and he played great last time we played him. He's playing good ball versus us."

Is Keyonte George playing at an All-Star level?

Of course, it is respectable that James was completely honest about not knowing much more about George than what he has done against the Lakers, but this was certainly not the response that many expected. Still, the question stands: Is George playing at an All-Star level this season?

Sure, his performances against the Lakers alone are enough to generate some buzz, but he is not putting up 30 points every game. This season, George has averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game, shooting 45.0% from the field, 35.8% from three-point range, and 90.6% from the free-throw line.

39 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 5/9 3PT, 60% FG

37 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 5/10 3PT, 55% FG

George has taken his game to the next level recently, though, averaging 36.7 points over his last three games. The 22-year-old guard still has plenty of time to grow, but playing at this level in just his third season is a sign of much better things to come for his time in Utah.

It would take a miracle for George to get some legitimate All-Star buzz this season, but his future is certainly bright.

