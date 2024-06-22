Free Agency Report: Jazz 'Expect' to Have Interest in Tobias Harris
There are more rumors circulating around the Utah Jazz leading up to the NBA draft on June 26. The latest comes from NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT, who floated the idea of Utah as a possible destination for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris.
"So I will say this. You have teams that I expect to have some interest in Tobias [Harris]. I will mention Utah, Houston, Detroit, San Antonio, Dallas, and New Orleans. Dallas and New Orleans would probably have to be sign and trade scenarios, but those are teams that I'm hearing that are expected to have some level of interest in Tobias Harris this summer."
Harris is a name Jazz fans may remember as a possible addition all the way back to when Gordon Heyward suited up in Salt Lake City. At the time, he was projected as a player with a huge upside, but it hasn't quite worked out that way for the former first-rounder out of the University of Tennesee.
Over his career, Harris has averaged 16.3 points while grabbing 6.2 rebounds per contest. Those are certainly respectable numbers, but they have still fallen short of a player's lofty expectations with the contract he signed in 2019. His contract was worth 180 million dollars spread over five years.
Harris is a free agent this year and will be looking to cash in on one more long-term deal at the age of 31. He still won't be cheap despite being overpaid on his last contract. Last year, he averaged 17.2 points on a team with 48.7% shooting from the field. He's still productive on the court, and teams are always looking for players of his size who can space the floor with his three-point shooting ability.
I'm not convinced he would be a good fit in Salt Lake City. Utah is rebuilding, and with Harris, on the back nine of his career, spending money on free agents who are a little long in the tooth doesn't make much sense. Harris would certainly be an upgrade this season, but I'd like to see more time on the court for last year's lottery pick, Taylor Hendricks.
Hendricks is still only 20 years old and could be a younger and cheaper version of Harris on offense and an upgrade on the defensive end of the court. The jury is still out on Hendricks, but Utah has the time to see what the have in last year's lottery pick.
Also, with Harris having control over who his next employer will be, one has to wonder if he would want to play for the Jazz. He's at a point in his career where winning a championship should weigh heavily in his decision. The Jazz are multiple years from being in that conversation, and it just doesn't make much sense for both parties.
The rumor mill has hot and heavy this offseason regarding the Jazz. We can expect more of that moving forward with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge steering the ship. However, I think we can dismiss the Harris rumor, considering his age paired with a franchise in the midst of a rebuild.
