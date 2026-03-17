Utah Jazz Might Be Reaching Pinnacle of Injury Woes This Season

With a month left to go in the NBA regular season, the Utah Jazz have seen their rotation get beaten up both in their starting five and in their second unit that's now depleted their lineup in pretty brutal fashion.

Now, as the Jazz head into the new week with Isaiah Collier likely to miss some time with a knee contusion suffered against the Sacramento Kings, it's looking like Utah could be set to suffer from the most injuries throughout their regular rotation seen all season long.

Jazz Have Been Plagued With Injuries

Just within the past week, the Jazz have lost Collier to a knee contusion, have seen their rookie wing Ace Bailey forced out due to a concussion, and Keyonte George is now slated to miss at least the next two weeks with a hamstring strain.

That's at least three names in the Jazz's typical rotation forced to miss time due to some actually unlucky injuries that would force any player to miss a few games, even when factoring in Utah's underlying tanking implications that may be in play to end their season.

Nov 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) and guard Keyonte George (3) celebrate after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Combined with those injuries, the Jazz are already without Lauri Markkanen with a hip injury he suffered in practice a couple of weeks back. Jaren Jackson Jr. is out due to surgery that addressed a growth in his knee. Jusuf Nurkic is out with a nose issue, and one of their veteran wings, John Konchar, has been out for the past three games with a calf injury.

You also can't forget the season-ending absence of Walker Kessler, who had a torn labrum five games into the new year that required surgery, and cut his fourth campaign with the Jazz short extremely quickly.

Without those names in the rotation, it's over half of the Jazz's 15-man roster out with some injury or surgery. Utah's entire projected starting five for next season was out for their latest game against Sacramento, and could be out for some time moving forward, depending on how well George, Bailey, and Markkanen progress from their respective injuries.

Season Actually Going as Planned?

The Jazz obviously have some future plans for this offseason when it comes to maximizing their draft lottery odds in a stacked draft, so it doesn't exactly come as a surprise that Utah's lineup has gotten more and more depleted as the year has gone on.

Being without your best players will, by no surprise, lead to more games lost than what would be the case with everyone on the floor. That's allowed the year to go nearly exactly as planned for the Jazz front office, and especially so past the All-Star break, as Utah has won only two games within the past month of the season.

Those two wins happened to come against the Washington Wizards, who have 18 wins on the season thus far, and an even more injury-riddled Golden State Warriors team by a grand total of three points.

Expect that ongoing trend of struggles to continue for the Jazz in the last 14 games that remain on tap for their season schedule, and especially so for as long as their injury troubles continue to leave their lineup at less than full strength.