Anthony Edwards Injury News Impacts Utah Jazz Game

It looks like the Utah Jazz won't have to face off against Anthony Edwards for their upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Timberwolves will be set to re-evaluate Edwards in one to two weeks due to right knee inflammation.

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards will be re-evaluated in 1 to 2 weeks due to right knee inflammation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2026

The news comes just one day before the Jazz are scheduled to travel and play the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, and they now learn that Minnesota will be without their best player on the floor.

If Edwards is sidelined for a full two weeks, this injury could take him out for up to the next seven games of the Timberwolves’ season. But being set to miss at least a few days of action, he'll miss his chance to play the Jazz in their final meeting of the 2025-26 campaign.

Edwards has already played the Jazz three times this year, rattling off a record of 2-1 against them before their final matchup this week.

In those three games, Edwards had scored at least 35 points in every meeting, and shot at least 52% in the two times that the Timberwolves came away with a win.

Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after the Timberwolves were called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

So, for those hoping for a Jazz win (while there may be very few at this point in the year), seeing that Edwards won't be able to add onto that tally of impressive performances with a fourth dominant outing is refreshing.

In the 59 games that Edwards has played this season, it's been his best campaign as a pro, averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field and 40.2% from three throughout.

It's not only his first season where he's on pace to average over 29 points a game, but also shoot from over 40% from deep in the process.

He would be the seventh player in NBA history to achieve that mark if he continues at the same rate this season, placing alongside some elite company like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic.

Jazz Dealing With Several Injuries Themselves

Even without Edwards on the floor, it won't be easy for the Jazz to find their way to an upset victory, as all five members of their projected starting five headed into next season are expected to miss this game due to injury.

Isaiah Collier, the standout second-year Jazz guard, is also expected to miss out on the action after suffering a knee injury in Utah's last game against the Sacramento Kings, along with veteran wing John Konchar, who's been dealing with a calf issue.

That puts someone like Cody Williams in prime position to have another big performance on his hands thanks to the expanded minutes and responsibility he'll have on both ends without multiple key contributors to their nightly rotation.

Williams is fresh off a career-high 34 points against the Kings despite their 111-116 loss, that could offer him momentum before this one in Minnesota.

Expect a short-handed attack for both sides in what will be the Timberwolves' chance to win the season series over Utah, tipping off at 6 p.m. MT in the Target Center on Wednesday.