Heat Update Victor Oladipo's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz close out 2022 at home against the Miami Heat.

In what will be their final game of 2022, the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat will face off on Saturday night. The Jazz head into the contest with a clean bill of health, but the Heat could be down a couple of key contributors.

Victor Oladipo (injury management) and Caleb Martin (quad) are listed as questionable, while backup center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is out.

The Jazz will be coming back to Salt Lake City off of a road trip where they dropped all three games. Utah has now lost nine of its last 10 away from Vivint Arena.

Home cooking may be just what the doctor ordered in a game that could give the Jazz a losing record for the first time this year. The Heat are in the same boat with an 18-18 record.

Miami is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference and will need to turn it around soon if it wants to be considered a contender. The next few weeks will go a long way toward deciding whether these teams will buy or sell at the February 9 NBA trade deadline.

Either way, both squads will want a win and get some much-needed momentum heading into the new year. The Jazz will be playing the second game of a back-to-back, but they’ll be facing a team at the tail end of a five-game road trip.

Under these circumstances, it’s a game where the Jazz should come out on top as four-point favorites heading into the contest.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

