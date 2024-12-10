Insider Issues Kevin Durant Injury Update for Jazz-Suns
The Utah Jazz may be up against a Phoenix Suns team getting some reinforcements on Friday night.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Suns forward Kevin Durant is eyeing a return to the lineup on Friday as Phoenix travels to face the Jazz.
"There is optimism that MVP candidate Kevin Durant could return from an ankle sprain on Friday against the Utah Jazz or Sunday at home versus the Portland Trail Blazers, sources said," per Charania. "The Suns are 11-2 with Durant in the lineup this season -- and 1-9 without the two-time Finals MVP."
Durant has been out of action for a week, with his last appearance for the Suns being on December 3rd in their win vs. the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns and the Jazz met once earlier this season, yet Durant was out of the mix during Phoenix's eventual 120-112 victory.
This season, Durant has played well when on the floor, appearing in 13 games to average 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 53.6% shooting from the field. The Suns have also seemingly loved when he's in the lineup as well, considering their win-loss record sees a drastic increase when the 14-time All-Star is out there.
The Jazz will look to rebound from their rough previous showing on Sunday, when they got humbled in blowout fashion during a road contest vs. the Sacramento Kings, falling 97-141. Thankfully, the Jazz will have some extended time to prepare for Durant and the Suns if he gets the green light to suit up, with tip-off scheduled for the week's end on Friday at 7:30 PM MT
