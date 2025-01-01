Insider Lifts Lid on Jazz's Potential Trade Package for Brandon Ingram
The Utah Jazz have been in no shortage of trade rumors and discussions across the past two seasons. When considering the team's sheer bounty of future draft picks and assets, the situation allows this squad to be an ideal suitor on the market to make a move for whatever star may be available around the league.
Yet, even while they have the chips to make a big move happen, it may not always work in the Jazz's favor to bring that aspired star talent to Salt Lake City-- especially in the case of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram who was almost a part of a deal to ship to Utah earlier this offseason before ultimately falling through.
According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Jazz and Pelicans were in discussions for a trade this offseason that would send Ingram to Utah and John Collins plus draft compensation for New Orleans before Ingram appeared unlikely to sign long-term in Utah.
"Before Brandon Ingram essentially shut down exploratory trade talks between the Jazz and Pelicans because of his unwillingness to re-sign in Utah long-term, the two teams kicked around the concept of John Collins heading to New Orleans as part of a trade package along with unspecified draft pick compensation, league sources told HoopsHype. However, talks ultimately fizzled before getting serious, with Ingram unwilling to commit long-term to Utah."- Michael Scotto, HoopsHype
With Ingram currently sitting on the last year of his current contract, scheduled to hit the open market this summer as an unrestricted free agent, the risk involved in trading for him if he's not receptive to staying long-term was seemingly a bit too high for the Jazz front office to pull the trigger on a deal for him.
Ingram has been sidelined for a lengthy time this season as he nurses an ankle injury, only playing in 18 games, but he's remained a consistent contributor as a key cog in the Pelicans' offense, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 46.5% shooting from the field.
Nearing closer to February's trade deadline, there's a world where Ingram still gets dealt from New Orleans, especially considering the team's recent stretch of struggles this season collecting the worst record in the West a 5-28.
The Pelicans could pivot off Ingram, collect future assets to help them for next season and beyond, and continue to bottom out for a top draft choice this summer. Yet, the odds that the Jazz are the team to acquire him remain slim with his previous concerns going to Utah.
Regardless, the Jazz still expect to be active on the market in the coming weeks leading up to the trade deadline, with the chance of veterans like Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton being included in a deal with the right package.
The NBA trade deadline arrives at 1 PM ET on February 6th, 2025.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!