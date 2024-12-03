Insider Reveals Jazz's Asking Price in Potential Walker Kessler Trade
While the Utah Jazz have looked like their rebuild stands in full effect this season, some trade rumors revolving around a few key pieces on the roster have started to emerge.
A name who's consistently had whispers surrounding him and his trade status leading up to the February deadline has been third-year center Walker Kessler, who opposing teams have viewed as an appealing piece to add as a defensive anchor to their respective frontcourts.
However, per the latest development from league insiders, it could take a bit to pry Kessler away from this young Jazz core, especially after starting this season off on the right foot in terms of his progression.
According to insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the sense remains that any deal involving Kessler would take "at least two first-round picks" to make a move happen, showing that Utah holds their young big man at a high price.
"Teams gauging Kessler’s availability in Utah have come away with the sense that it’ll take at least two first-round picks to pry him from the Jazz, a high asking price in their eyes."- Michael Scotto, HoopsHype
Kessler's third season in Salt Lake City has been strong up to this point, averaging a career-high in points (10.5), rebounds (10.4), and blocks (2.9) to further establish himself as the center of the future for this roster. As such, any opposing GM with the interest of bringing him in to their own team would have to cough up a lot for his services.
A trade involving Kessler seems hard to imagine as long as he keeps up his current level of play, but the situation could get a bit more interesting depending on how the Jazz view his contract situation come this summer.
After this year, he'll be on the last season of his rookie deal, meaning it'll only be a matter of time before a second contract comes his way. While Utah has more than enough cap space to re-up with the 2022 first-round pick, it remains to be seen how invested they are in his place as a long-term five to build with.
Regardless, keep an eye on how Kessler's availability shifts in the coming months, with the off chance that Danny Ainge and Co. look to move their young center if the right package comes their way.
