Insider Reveals Jazz's Potential Rotation Plans Amid Hendricks Injury
As a result of the Utah Jazz's unfortunate injury to Taylor Hendricks on Monday night, third-year head coach Will Hardy will be forced to make some changes to their starting five just three games into the new season.
Starting the year off, the Jazz ran out a frontcourt of Hendricks alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, providing a solid mix of offensive and defensive skills for a young, balanced three through five position. However, with Utah's sophomore forward now set to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign, that combinaiton will have to pivot.
According to Jazz insider Sarah Todd of Deseret News, the Jazz could be expected to move first-round rookie Cody Williams into the starting five, also more minutes for two younger players further down the bench.
"As far as rotations, I would expect Cody Williams to probably start," Todd said. "maybe more Brice moving forward, definitely moves Kyle Filipowski into the rotation... It is going to take some real mental fortitude for some of these young guys to make the most of this opportunity. They’re going to hate the way they’re getting a chance, but they have to take it..."
By placing Williams into the starting five, his length and versatility can somewhat emulate the impact Hendricks wouild have on the floor, though likely won't be as strong defensively compared to what Utah's 2023 top-ten pick provides. He's had a slower start to his rookie campaign in three games (2.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists), but expect his production to ramp up as he gets more comfortable during his first year pro.
It's far from an ideal situation to give your young talent more reps on the floor, but it's an opportunity to see what the Jazz's first and second year players have in store with more playing time within the lineup.
The Jazz will officially unveil their new starting combo in their first game without Hendricks on Tuesday night, back at home against the Sacramento Kings.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!