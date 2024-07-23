Insider Sheds Light on Jazz's Chances to Trade Markkanen to Warriors
As the days count down before the Utah Jazz's extension window opens up for Lauri Markkanen on August 6th, the trade rumors continue to push onward, with teams still clawing at an opportunity to bring the All-Star forward's services to their respective rosters.
At this point in the offseason cycle, it's become increasingly likely that Markkanen and the Jazz will hammer out a new deal as no team has been ambitious enough to offer up a package Utah appreciates enough to ship off their franchise cornerstone.
However, it still hasn't stopped teams from staying active on the phones with Danny Ainge and Co.-- more specifically, the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors have remained towards the top of the list for Markkanen suitors as rumors have ensued this summer, though the two sides have stuck far apart in their negotiations of a blockbuster trade.
It seems though that we now have an idea of what could push a deal like this over the edge for Utah, as new developments surfacing show that the Jazz could have their eye on a specific player within Golden State's budding young core.
According to a report in NBA insider Marc Stein's substack, the Warriors and Jazz still remained engaged in trade talks surrounding Markkanen, with Utah's primary interest being centered around second-year guard Brandon Podziemski in a potential return for the one-time All-Star:
"There is a belief in some corners of the league that Utah’s interest in Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski, in combination with future draft compensation that the Warriors could package with the All-Rookie first team selection, is serious enough that it keeps alive the prospect of a Lauri Markkanen trade between now and Aug. 6... Yet there is also a growing belief leaguewide that the Warriors would be more willing to move Jonathan Kuminga in a Markkanen trade — or any big-swing deal — than Podziemski."- Marc Stein
The two Warrior names that continue to emerge in potential Markkanen trades are Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga-- both emerging stars in Golden State that could ultimately be placed as a centerpiece within a deal with Utah.
Yet, it seems that the Warriors have remained hesitant to include Podziemski into the framework with the Jazz, as the first-round pick from last year burst onto the scene as an immediate impact player in their rotation. He finished the year averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 45.4/38.5/63.3 shooting splits for Golden State-- impressive stats for a first-year player in Steve Kerr's system, making for a player this team wants to keep around, but that's wishful thinking.
The reservations of putting Podziemski into a deal is a decision that could make-or-break these discussions for the Warriors. We know that Danny Ainge is far from a GM willing to settle in any trade he makes, so the idea of withholding their premier young talent while also getting a deal done for a star like Markkanen has a slim chance of coming to fruition.
Utah has made it clear from the start that any team who wants their prized jewel will have to force their hand and make an offer good enough that can't be refused. Golden State seems to be a team ambitious in their efforts to bring a second star like Markkanen next to an aging Stephen Curry, but that's hard to pull off without putting all of your chips on the table.
Expect Markkanen chatter to continue as we await the Jazz's long-anticipated August 6th date, which will open the door for a big-time extension to be hammered out.
