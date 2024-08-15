Insider Triggered by Jazz's Latest Move
Despite recent clarity on the Utah Jazz's path to relevance with the Lauri Markkanen extension, some of the media are still confused about what's happening in Salt Lake City. Specifically, NBA Insider Brett Siegle of Clutch Sports tweeted his concerns regarding point guard Patty Mills signing a one-year deal to play for the rebuilding Jazz.
"The Jazz continue to be the most head-scratching franchise in the league."
Picking up Mills on a one-year deal makes sense on some levels. With Utah having fostered five draft picks over the last two years, the Jazz could use a veteran who's been around the block.
Mills will be entering his 16th season as a pro. It also helps that he and Jazz head coach Will Hardy already have a working relationship from their time spent with the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Jazz fans who are on Team Tank, this pick-up isn't going to add wins to the bottom line. Mills is coming off a year in which he logged 10.6 minutes per game and averaged 2.7 points per contest for the Atlanta Hawks. I would be surprised if he were able to match the little playing time he received last season.
Currently, Mills is behind Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Bryce Sensabaugh in Utah’s backcourt depth chart. I can't see Mills getting more minutes than Utah’s top guards. The player who will be affected the most is 2024 first-round pick Isaiah Collier.
Collier had a decent showing in this year’s Summer League and had a shot of making the initial rotation as a backup. That ship may have sailed with the Mills signing. Collier now may be on the same path that Tayor Hendricks and Sensabaugh took to get NBA minutes. The pair of 2023 first-round draft picks spent much of the first half of the season with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G-League.
Lastly, Mills' contract expires at season's end, and the Jazz may need his contract to facilitate a trade down the road. The Jazz could use that, considering that John Collins, Clarkson, and Sexton still have two years remaining. Mills is the most tradable piece, especially for a team looking for salary relief next season.
Overall, I like the signing. It doesn't hurt Utah’s lottery odds, gives them an expiring contract to trade, and provides veteran leadership to the youth movement. Well done, Danny Ainge.
