Insider Urges Jazz to be 'Greedy' in Walker Kessler Approach
The Utah Jazz had an eventful summer this offseason, led by the signing of Lauri Markkanen to a five-year contract and signing free agents Patty Mills, Drew Eubanks, and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to deals in which only the first year is guaranteed. Despite the activity, there haven't been any trades since the 2024 February trade deadline.
So, will Utah stay put heading into the season's first game? According to Eric Pincus of The Bleacher Report, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and Walker Kessler would be a good fit to help LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep up to speed in a competitive Western Conference
"The Jazz are rebuilding but may be willing to part with Kessler in the right deal. While Utah may be more willing to part with Jordan Clarkson, Sexton might be available (for a heftier price)."
"Utah, like Portland, has no compelling reason to make a deal. The franchise should be greedy in negotiations with the Lakers, who are under significant pressure to improve immediately."
"Kessler and Sexton combine to make just slightly more than Smart, and making the numbers work would be much easier than chasing Young or LaVine."
Jazz fans can expect plenty of rumors in year three of their rebuild. Kessler, Clarkson, Sexton, and John Collins will be the names we should get used to circulating in the rumor mill. If the Jazz do decide to part ways with anyone, it should be done sooner rather than later. Waiting until the trade deadline is a mistake Utah has made in consecutive years.
The oddsmakers project Utah to win 29-30 games this year. If they're in that ballpark this season, they would be in the backend of lottery odds for the third consecutive year. Utah has waited to trade Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Kelly Olynyk at the trade deadline, and that strategy has hurt its draft positioning.
The best Utah has faired in the lottery since Jazz CEO Danny Ainge's arrival is picking ninth. Trading Kessler and Sexton before the season starts would put them in the thick of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
Also, Kessler and Sexton should demand a nice return if a deal were to be done. Kessler is still on his rookie contract, and Sexton is owed 37.5 million spread over the next two years. The timing of a trade makes sense, considering this could be LeBron James's last chance to win a title.
It's safe to assume that Clarkson isn't a part of Utah's long-term plans, but we don't know if that's the case with Sexton or Kessler. Utah knows what the pair brings to the table, and if an exchange does come to fruition, let's hope it's not at the trade deadline.
