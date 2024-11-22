Isaiah Collier Showing Promise in Much Needed Area for Jazz
Utah Jazz rookie point guard Isaiah Collier wasted no time making an impression around the league. Despite missing the team’s first seven games, the 20-year-old has immediately made a positive impact, though not in the way many would have predicted. So far, it’s Collier’s defense that has been so impressive.
When Collier went to USC as the top-rated high school recruit in his class, it was primarily because of his dynamic offensive ability. That year didn’t go as many expected, but Collier still flashed enough offensive upside to get him drafted in the first round. Defense, though, was not viewed as a major strength for Collier.
Fast forward to now, and Collier’s ability to stay in front of his man and create turnovers has been exceptional. Collier has certainly stuck out for a Jazz team that lacks positive defenders. His quickness, physicality, anticipation, and effort have all been encouraging.
According to Basketball Index’s D-LEBRON rating, Collier is the league's 8th-ranked point of attack defender. While defensive metrics are harder to capture than those from the offensive end of the floor, the names that made this list are all widely viewed as stout defenders. Collier's being amongst them already is a major feat, and it gives you a glimpse of what could make him such a valuable piece going forward.
The Jazz currently have a bottom-three defensive rating in the league at 118.9 points. With Collier on the floor, that number drops to 109.6 points, a near ten-point swing and yet another testament to the impact Collier is having on that end.
Offensively, Collier has struggled to score the ball. His jump shot has not fallen consistently, and teams are largely daring him to shoot. On the bright side, his natural ability to run an offense has been fun to watch. Collier is an excellent and unselfish passer, which benefits his teammates. While he still has a ways to go, Collier has shown some nice things on offense to go with his pesky defense.
Overall, Collier’s defense looks like a tool he can use to carve out a long-term role in the NBA. After all, it is hard for late first-round picks to stick in the NBA. For Collier to use his strength, athleticism, and basketball IQ to his advantage is already setting him apart defensively. Suppose he can continue to make strides offensively while maintaining this level of defensive impact. In that case, Collier will have a long and productive NBA career and endear himself to Jazz fans everywhere.
