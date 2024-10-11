Jazz 107 Mavericks 102: 3 Takeaways, Keyonte George Injury Update
All the attention was on the debut of Dallas Mavericks’ shooting guard Klay Thompson's first game, not in a Golden State Warriors uniform. However, despite the hometown excitement, the Utah Jazz came out on top in a 107-102 victory. Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 27 points and was in All-Star form. Thompson finished the game with 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting in a losing cause.
The Jazz may have won the game, but the big news was Keyonte George's injury at the 10:30 mark of the third quarter. George had to be helped off the court after attempting a crossover dribble and sliding on his right foot before falling to the floor. The Jazz reported that George suffered a mild knee sprain and would not return.
Now, let's take a look at some key takeaways as the Jazz stay undefeated in preseason play.
Jazz Fans Wait for More News on Keyonte George
George's status will be the biggest storyline for the Jazz in the foreseeable future. George is coming off a rookie season in which he was arguably the brightest spot in a down year for the Jazz. Besides Utah’s best player, Lauri Markkanen, George is the one player who looks to be a lock to be a part of Utah’s future.
The early news is assuring, but Jazz fans got a scare at the time of the injury. George is going to miss some time, and it will be pins and needles until there’s more clarity on the extent of the injury
John Collins & Jordan Clarkson Shine
If Utah needs two players to get off to a fast start to the season, it's John Collins and Jordan Clarkson. Both players are likely not a part of the future and are playing on contracts that are hard to move.
Clarkson scored 13 points on 5-for-10 from the field, while Collins contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. The pair of veterans increasing their trade stock would contribute to Utah’s rebuild. How they play once the season begins will be something to watch. Expect both players to be tied to rumors up to the trade deadline.
Cody Williams is Passive on Offense
For the second consecutive game, Cody Williams failed to assert himself on the offensive side of the court. Williams only attempted three shots while logging 27 minutes against the Houston Rockets and followed that with a two-shot performance in 21 minutes in Dallas.
It’s much too early to conclude what that means in the long term, but it does appear he lacks some confidence for now. On the defensive side of the court, Williams looks to have all the tools to be a shutdown defender.
No matter how Williams plays moving forward, Jazz fans can expect to see those development minutes at the NBA level. According to the Jazz on Media Day, this season will be focused on the youth movement.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!