Jazz Assign 2024 First-Round Pick to G-League
The Utah Jazz announced that first-round pick Isaiah Collier has been assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars. The move comes off the heels of Utah’s 44-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. The first-round pick out of USC averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 assists in 16 contests.
Collier's time with the Jazz has been a mixed bag so far. He’s shown that he can break down a defense with his ability to attack the rim. However, making shots has been a problem early in his career. Collier is 31% from the field and only 14.8% from long distance.
The trio of Utah’s 2024 draft picks have now all spent some time with the Stars. Cody Williams has been there since November 24, while Kyle Filipowski played one game before being recalled by the Jazz.
Collier and Williams appear to be on the same career path as Taylor Hendricks and Bruce Sensabaugh. The pair of 2024 first-rounders spent the first half of their rookie season with the Stars before being called up to the Jazz at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
It will likely require another trade to clear a path for Williams and Collier to return with the Jazz. Last season, the Jazz waited until the trade deadline to make their trades. This season, we could see something similar.
John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton are the names to watch regarding an in-season trade. Once that front is closed, we can expect to see Williams and Collier back in a Jazz uniform. The trade deadline this year is February 6.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!