After defeating the Atlanta Hawks, 125-119, the Utah Jazz pushed their win total to 10 games. After the game, ESPN's Richard Jefferson said, "The Jazz didn't even see this coming."

Most would agree, but the fact of the matter is, the Jazz continue to defy rebuilding odds and stockpile victories against the most competitive basketball organizations in the world. The Jazz currently have a two-victory game lead ahead of the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, and Memphis Grizzlies, all of whom have eight wins to date.

The Jazz will face the Washington Wizards on Saturday and must continue to keep the pedal to the metal as their Western Conference foes have been alerted. Records will and standings will tighten over the next few weeks, but for right now, the Jazz are No. 1 in the Western Conference.

What did we learn from Utah's tough road win in Atlanta? Here are my key takeaways.

Coffee's For Closers

NBA teams sometimes have trouble scoring 40 points in a complete half of competition and overcoming a double-digit lead to reign victorious. The Jazz were able to do both as the Hawks outscored the Jazz 36-22 in the third quarter in building a double-digit lead.

But the Jazz seized control of the fourth quarter and outscored the Hawks 40-29 in claiming their 10th victory of this season.

Atlanta Natives Show Out

Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler returned to their home of Georgia to a host of family, friends, acquaintances, and fan support who showed up in droves to root the local natives on. The support group was treated to a magnificent performance as Beasley scored 18 points, grabbed six boards, one assist, two steals with a +13 game rating.

Beasley made 6-of-10 three-point shots and nailed a 30-footer to break the spirit of the Hawks late in the fourth quarter. Kessler was equally impressive as he scored 12 points, grabbed six boards, an assist, and three blocks with a +14 rating in just 16 minutes of action.

It was massive production from this duo.

Hardy Running Circles Around Experienced Coaches

Jazz head coach Will Hardy once again out-dueled an experienced coach in Nate McMillan. The Hawks have multiple All-Stars on their roster, were playing in front of their home crowd, and held a double-digit lead in the third quarter, yet managed to lose.

Part of the blame falls on the players, and part on the coaching. I didn't see any coaching adjustments by the Hawks.

Hardy, on the other hand, experimented with multiple line-ups while finding success. Kessler and Beasley experienced productive nights, and Hardy rewarded their play with additional game minutes.

Talen Horton-Tucker was also rewarded with additional game minutes with his play as he sported a +17 rating. About mid-fourth quarter, Mike Conley found his grove after being re-inserted into the line-up, and the Hawks also made no adjustments in defending Lauri Markkanan, who did whatever he wanted.

Coach Hardy has mastered the "less is more" or "keep it simple" ethos, and he does not come with these special effects or try to be all in the videos, he simply coaches and lets whoever shine on the court that particular game. Maybe other coaches should 'take note' and follow the lead.

What it Means

The Jazz continue to perform at a stellar level while sending shock waves through the NBA. The Jazz are operating as a complete unit and may have found an All-Star in Markkanan, Dunk Contest contestant in Horton Tucker, a three-point contestants Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley, and, quite possibly, the coach of the Western Conference All-Stars, Will Hardy.

It's food for thought for Jazz Nation while your team is 10-3. The Wizards will get a taste of the 801 blend on Saturday.

