Will Hardy's Epiphany Could Boost Jazz Down the Stretch

The Utah Jazz are winners of two in a row for one big reason.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Orlando Magic on Friday night at Vivint Smart Arena while displaying roster depth and lineup versatility. Jazz coach Will Hardy recently expanded his coaching portfolio by making changes to the starting lineup.

Hardy's updated lineup aided the Jazz with two consecutive victories, raised their record to 22-23 and placed the team directly in the playoff picture by capturing the No. 8 ranking in the Western Conference.

The Jazz had four players in double-figures, led by Lauri Markkanen's 28 points and 12 rebounds. He also converted 17 free throws on 21 attempts and registered a +8 game rating, which further substantiates that the All-Star hype is alive and well in the 801.

Markkanen was not alone in his efforts and received assistance from several teammates. Jordan Clarkson registered a double-double with 23 points and 12 boards, while Collin Sexton dropped 18 points after returning from injury.

Next to Markkanen, the hottest topic in Jazz Nation is Walker Kessler, who was recently inserted into the starting lineup. Kessler looked superb and scored 13 points, with nine boards, two steals, and a whopping seven blocked shots. The Jazz boast a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate without the bells and whistles.

The Magic placed four players in double-digit scoring, led by Franz Wagner's 26 points, Wendell Carter Jr's 19 points, and probable Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero's 19 points. Orlando falls 16-27 and isn't in the playoff picture as the No. 13 ranked team (of 15) in the Eastern Conference.

What did we learn from Friday night's action? Let's discuss the key takeaways from the latest Jazz victory.

A Midseason Epiphany

The Jazz seem to have broken the recent downward spiral that resulted in quite a few losses. Coach Hardy is beginning to utilize the versatility on his roster, which is paying dividends.

If you compare this roster with opponents across the NBA, the Jazz are without question one of the deepest teams in the league. For Jazz Nation, it must be nice to be freed from the complacency that was haunting the Jazz. Markkanen made his arrival to start the season, and now Kessler has turned the Jazz into a force to be reckoned with.

There are additional moves Coach Hardy could execute that would make the Jazz even stronger, but he may opt to ride this train of success. It will be interesting to see if anyone is traded by the deadline.

Magic a Mere Hype Show

The Magic faired well, but the end result was a loss, as is often the case. If you view NBA outlets and listen to league media, the report on the Magic is how talented they are.

Well, the truth is, the Magic have some talent, but they're a team in disarray with no true sense of direction. And who is the leader of this team?

The Magic have bought into the hype of possessing a big and tall basketball team, not recognizing how to create a winning culture. The eye test reveals Orlando's players basically having an in-game competition with each other while playing a fresh game of freeze-out with the upcoming stars. There is no team continuity, and everyone is out for themselves.

When deciding on a starting point guard, the Magic seem to blindfold everyone and play pin the tail on the donkey. This team is poorly coached and needs an overhaul of several player trades. The Magic are headed directly to the lottery to make their annual quest for the top pick in the NBA draft.

What it Means

Even after trading its top two players from last year's roster, the Jazz are light years ahead of the Magic, and it's not looking like the gap will close anytime soon. Sure, Banchero is a stud, but the Jazz have unleashed Markkanen, and now Kessler is coming into his own.

The Magic have a long way to go, even with a young roster. Jazz Nation is headed in the right direction and will do battle with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night at Vivint Smart Arena.

