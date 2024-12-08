Jazz Caught Between Rock & Hard Place With Lineup Dilemma
The Utah Jazz are coming off their most resounding win of the year against the Portland Trailblazers, a 42-point blowout that broke a five-game losing streak. Interestingly, it came without their best player, Lauri Markkanen.
The good news for the Jazz is that Markkanen is not expected to miss much time. Additionally, rookie Kyle Filipowski is also ready to return to the lineup. With his frontcourt healthy, Will Hardy will have to make some difficult decisions with his starting five.
Two spots are already locked up. Markkanen, fresh off a $240 million extension, is the cornerstone of this team for the foreseeable future. Third-year center Walker Kessler is also having a very good year for the Jazz. His rim protection is the anchor around which the team builds its defense. That leaves one spot for either Filipowski or John Collins.
Before his injury, Filipowski had slid into the team’s starting lineup and was playing well. He averaged 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game as a starter.
His passing stood out amongst a Jazz group that lacked connective pieces. He also added tough defense, efficient scoring, and rebounding. It is not a surprise that Flip, an All-American at Duke last year, has translated seamlessly to the professional level. He has missed the last seven games with an ankle injury.
Veteran John Collins slid into the starting lineup in his absence and flourished. Collins has been the team's most consistent and arguably best player this year. As a starter, Collins is averaging 19.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He’s shooting a blistering 56.8% from the floor and 45.7% from long range.
A career starter, Collins was moved to the bench coming into the year for the Jazz. Despite this, Collins didn’t pout or cause problems within the locker room. He did the opposite. Collins was a consummate pro who maximized his role and the minutes he was given. It’s paid off with arguably the best season of his career.
Is Hardy prepared to send Collins back to the bench with how well he’s played? While Collins responded amicably with the decision earlier in the year, how would he feel about the demotion now? What lineup combinations maximize both long-term player development without asking too much of the youth?
These are all questions Hardy will have to answer sooner than later. With how well Collins has played, it’s a good problem for him to have.
