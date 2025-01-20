Jazz Continue the Tank With Laundry List Injury Reports
The Utah Jazz continue to be aggressive in their quest to maximize their lottery odds. Collin Sexton was added to the injury report due to ‘rest’ on Sunday’. This will be the second time in Utah’s last three games that he will be MIA. Sexton led Utah in games played last season, and this will be only his second missed game this year.
The Jazz are resting at least one starter per game. Sexton and starting Walker Kessler have been alternating this past week. Also, Lauri Markjsnen and John Collins have been MIA as of late. Markkanen will miss his fourth consecutive game, while Collins will be absent for the eighth straight tom Monday night versus the New Orleans Pelicans.
On the surface, the Jazz are in full tank mode. However, it’s plausible the Jazz don't want to take any chances on Sexton’s trade value taking a hit if an injury occurred. This year’s trade deadline is on February 6. Sexton’s name has been circulating in the rumor mill for some time now.
Either way, desperate times call for desperate matters. Utah hasn't fared well in the NBA lottery since starting its rebuild two years ago. The highest selections Utah has been awarded is the No. 9 pick in 2023 (Taylor Hendricks) and the No. 10 in 2024 (Cody Williams).
The aggressive nature of Utah’s approach has been paying off. Where it stands today, the Jazz have the third-best lottery odds. They're ½ fame removed from the No. 2 spot and 1.5 games from No. 4.
Staying at three would give Utah a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick while dropping to No. 5 would reduce the chances by 3.5%. A worst-case scenario with the third-best odds would be receiving the seventh overall pick (7%).
Despite not being unmotivated to win games, there are still reasons to tune in when Urah plays. The youth movement is alive and well in Salt Lake City. Some of their younger players have made some progress. Most notably, Brice Sebsabaugh and Keyonte George are progressing toward being a part of Utah’s future rotation.
