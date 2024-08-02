Jazz F Lauri Markkanen Reveals Eye-Opening Body Transformation
Durability has been a problem for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen since arriving in Salt Lake City, but it looks like those issues are being addressed. In a picture with Keyonte George on Utah's Instagram account, their best player looks like he's been spending a lot of time in the weight room this offseason.
This is good news for Jazz fans who have witnessed Markkanen miss 41 games over the last two seasons. Yes, some of those contests were during a time when Utah was tanking the season, but wearing down during the home stretch of an 82-game season shouldn't be as much of an issue.
The extra muscle mass will be handy for a player who will be the focal point of the offense. Markkanen can expect his share of double teams and contact at the rim as he attempts to show the NBA that the last two seasons weren't a fluke. Markkanen averaged 25.6 points per game in his first season with Utah in his 2022-23 All-Star season.
Markkanen has been the talk of the NBA over the last few months. The former seventh-overall pick has been tied to rumors of being dealt to multiple teams this offseason. However, at the moment it appears the Jazz will be signing its best player to an extension.
Markkanen is in a contract season and a decision on whether he'll be extended is coming soon. The date to keep an eye on is August 6. This is deadline in which the Jazz can re-sign Markkanen and at the same time, make him eligible to be dealt at the 2025 trade deadline.
However, the Jazz's dealing Markkanen during the season feels like a moot point at this point. Jazz beat writer Tony Jones of The Athletic reported earlier this week that he may wait until after August 6 to re-sign with Utah because he wants to stay in Salt Lake City.
“I would expect him to sign on August 7th, or after August 6th,” Jones said.“Lauri doesn’t want to be traded, so if he signs the renegotiation and extension, which I expect him to do, I expect him to do it after August 6th so there’s no trade talk this year.”
Either way, Jazz fans can expect closure on the matter sooner rather than later.
