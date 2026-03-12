3 Biggest Takeaways From Jazz's Blowout Loss to Knicks

The Utah Jazz came up short in their latest home outing against the New York Knicks, that was also a homecoming for fan favorite Jordan Clarkson, where they ended up falling 134-117 in their 46th loss of the season, and effectively handed the Knicks a season series sweep at 0-2.

Here's the biggest takeaways from the action in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night:

Jordan Clarkson Picks Up Where He Left Off in Utah

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives into Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

It was pretty poetic that of anyone on the Knicks' roster to lead their bench in scoring en route to a near 20-point blowout, Jordan Clarkson would be the player to do it.

In his first game back in Utah as an opponent from his offseason move, Clarkson shined in his 26 minutes off the bench to put up 27 points on an efficient 10-15 clip from the field, paired with five rebounds and three assists.

It's nothing new for Clarkson to have a 25-plus point outing in the Delta Center, but this time, it just so happened to be in a Knicks uniform.

Keyonte George Suffers Hamstring Injury

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

One big fallout of this one was the injury suffered by third-year guard Keyonte George in the third quarter, as he would head to the locker room with what the team labeled a right hamstring injury, and inevitably wouldn't return to the action.

Before George left, he played 20 minutes to log 14 points on 6-10 shooting from the field, paired with two rebounds and five assists.

It remains to be seen what the exact extent of George's newest injury is, but there's a chance it sidelines him for a few games moving forward. And with the nature of hamstring injuries in the NBA, there's a slight chance this one could've brought the third-year breakout star's season to a close.

Brice Sensabaugh Continues Audition for Next Year's Roster

Mar 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The biggest highlight of the night on the Jazz's roster was none other than Brice Sensabaugh, who continued to fill in as a starter on the wing amid their many injuries around the rotation, and shined in a big way as the team's leading scorer.

Sensabaugh finished the night playing 30 minutes for 29 points on 9-19 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds, five assists, and a steal despite a near-20-point loss. His 29 points come in as his career high while playing at home in the Delta Center.

It's performances like these that can ensure Sensabaugh's status on next year's Jazz roster quickly becomes crowded in terms of rotational minutes. Especially as Sensabaugh nears the end of his rookie contract in year three, headed into year four, every explosive scoring performance like this, even in a losing effort, counts.

A lot of his future in Utah will also rely on how well he develops outside of being primarily a scorer through strides on the defensive end. But at the very least, he's has proven to be a quality young spark plug, and one of their best contributors on the offensive side of the ball on the roster altogther.