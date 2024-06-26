Jazz Final Predictions in Ideal 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA draft kicks off on Wednesday at 6 pm MT. With mock drafts and speculation everywhere you turn, I wanted to explain my ideal draft for the Utah Jazz. As you all know, the team holds the 10th, 29th, and 32nd picks. The Jazz are also equipped with an abundance of future first-round picks that can be used to persuade other teams in trade negotiations. With a young roster and the flexibility to go in many directions, this should be a fun offseason for the Jazz and their fans, so let’s jump in.
With the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz select Nikola Topic.
A player who was projected as high as first overall before injuring his knee in January, Topic returned to the court in early April, where he once again injured the knee. Diagnosed with a partially torn ACL, Topic will likely have to redshirt his first season in the NBA- something Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Chet Holmgren all did.
Topic is a highly decorated 18-year-old from Serbia. He uses excellent burst, manipulation of angles, and elite touch to get to the rim and finish at an insanely efficient clip. Topic is also possibly the best passer in the class, who uses his gravity to draw defenders and set up his teammates. At 6’6, he possesses great positional size, which the Jazz love.
The knocks on him are the injuries, the shot, and the defense. First off, players can bounce back quicker and stronger than ever. The injury wouldn't scare me away for a Jazz team playing the long game. The shot needs work, but Topic is already an elite free-throw shooter with good form. I believe it will drop as he gets more repetitions, adds strength, and improves his shot arc. Defensively, he needs work. He’s got the size and age variables on his side, though.
With the 29th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz select, Tyler Smith.
This is my ideal draft, right? Smith has long been projected well above the Jazz at pick 29 but recent reports have him all over the place. Smith is a 6’11 forward out of G-League Ignite who can really shoot the ball. He has a beautiful left-handed shot, a nice mid-post game, and very good athleticism. Adding yet another forward who can stretch defenses out is beyond intriguing to me.
The knock on him is his defense, and it needs work. Like Topic though, Smith is young and has good size. He was in an Ignite situation last year that made nobody look good so getting into a competitive environment should bring out the best in him. Here’s to hoping he’s there at 29.
With the 32nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz select, Pacome Dadiet.
I’d be remiss if we didn’t at least take a French prospect at some point in this draft. Dadiet has been a late riser in the draft process and may not even be on the board at this point. A smooth offensive player with an excellent shot, whether pulling up or spotting up. Dadiet also posted the best athletic numbers from all the French prospects at the NBA combine.
He’s another 18-year-old who stands at 6’8, and I’m impressed with his ability to handle the ball and make reads. Like many others, Dadiet is a work in progress defensively who struggles to contain the ball at times. If he’s still on the board at this point (or at 29), I think he’d be well worth the selection from Danny Ainge and colleagues.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!